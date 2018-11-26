School Labels Parents 'Racist' For Questioning If '15yo Refugee' Is A 30yo Man

School administrators “dismissed parents as ‘racist'” and allegedly threatened them with prosecution for questioning whether a “15-year-old asylum seeker” is actually a 30-year-old man, according to a report in The Sun.

The only reason this was exposed is because students shared photographs of the man on social media and it went viral among parents.

From The Sun:

SCHOOL bosses dismissed parents as ‘racist’ when they complained about an adult asylum seeker enrolling as a 15-year-old, it has been claimed.

The man – reportedly from Iran – was exposed as an adult after classmates accused him of being 30.

He spent six-weeks pretending to be a year 11 student before being suspended and threatened with deportation.

A dad of two girls at the school said yesterday: “I went in [to] complain but I was fobbed off. They are deluded and seem more worried about how the bloke might feel.”

He was only exposed after students shared a photo of him on snapchat which went viral and got picked up by the media:

The Sun continues:

An investigation was launched when a pupil posted a picture of their new classmate in uniform in a classroom on Snapchat with a message saying: “How’s there a 30-year-old man in our maths class?”

Parents were shocked, and some even removed their children from the school as classmates shared old pictures of him on Facebook, showing him with a full beard, a hairy chest and swigging a beer.

Sources confirmed that the 6ft 1in tall pupil who spoke poor English was assessed as being aged over 18 in an investigation ordered by the Home Office.

While the Home Office has refused to reveal the newly-assessed age of the man – or any details of his background due to data protection issues – it is now understood that he is being treated as an adult asylum seeker.

He could now face being thrown out of the UK if his claim for asylum is denied.

He “could face” being thrown out. Odds are he’ll not only not get thrown out but get to bring in his entire extended family.

The school administrators allegedly threatened to have parents prosecuted for questioning his status as a “child refugee”:

The stepfather of a girl in the same class as the pupil said he had gone to the school to complain before the man was removed and had contacted Suffolk Police to make a complaint that a grown man was “posing as a pupil” in her class.

He said: “They logged my call and advised me to go back to the school and demand what action they were going to take.

“I ended up speaking to this teacher who said that the Facebook picture of the boy was a case of mistaken identity.

“The teacher actually threatened that all the parents who were jumping on the bandwagon could face legal action because complaining about the pupil was a criminal offence. He was basically calling all the parents bullies.

“I explained that I was sorry if the pupil turned out to be a genuine 15-year-old, but that parents had a responsibility for the safeguarding of children in their care, as should the school.

“The teacher told me that he had children himself and all the paperwork and been looked at for this person and had been passed by the Home Office. I was absolutely livid and was trying to behave myself.”

The same denial, deceit and delusion led to the mass-rape scandal in Rotherhamwhich is still ongoing.

