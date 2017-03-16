School shooting in Grasse, France, leaves several people injured – reports

A school shooting in Grasse, southeastern France, has left several people injured, French media report citing sources close to the investigation.

A man has opened fire on the school’s headmaster on the campus, BFM TV reported citing security services.

Local emergency services have urged residents via Twitter to stay indoors, while the French government launched a terrorist attack warning over the Grasse incident through a telephone application.

A picture allegedly from the crime scene has emerged online.

Quand ton téléphone sonne…. la boule au ventre et la gorge nouée. Des nouvelles, vite. #Grasse pic.twitter.com/nEn32QE52A — Emilie (@emiliegcb) March 16, 2017

