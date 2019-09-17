School Shooting-Themed Hoodies Riddled With Bullet Holes Spark Outrage

A “neo-native,” post-apocalyptic streetwear brand is under fire for designing a collection of hoodies sporting artificial bullet holes and featuring the logos of schools where infamous mass shootings have taken place.

The schools chosen for the menswear collection are Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Stoneman Douglas and Columbine.

New York-based brand Bstroy revealed their Spring 2020 line via Instagram on Monday and received a massive amount of backlash.

“This isn’t even edgy or someone trying to open a conversation, it’s just distasteful,” said one commenter.

Another Instagram user accused the company of profiting from the shootings, saying, “Making money off tragedy.”

An Instagram post by the Vicki Soto memorial wrote, “As a Sandy Hook family, what you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong and disrespectful.”

Soto was a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary who was murdered in the 2012 massacre.

Bstroy handed out notes during the fashion show where the collection premiered that read, “Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you consider to be a safe, controlled environment, like school.”

“We are reminded all the time of life’s fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential,” the “artist statement” continued.

“It is this push and pull that creates the circular motion that is the cycle of life. Nirvana is the goal we hope to reach through meditation and healthy practices that counter our destructive baits. Samsara is the cycle we must transcend to reach Nirvana.”

Bstroy designers Brick Owens and Duey Catorze say their intention was to bring attention to gun violence by making a bold statement.

“We wanted to make a comment on gun violence and the type of gun violence that needs preventative attention and what its origins are, while also empowering the survivors of tragedy through storytelling in the clothes,” Owens said.

The hoodies were not meant to be sold initially, but Bstroy is now considering it after the attention they received.

