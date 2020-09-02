School Threatens to Exclude Students Who Make Jokes About Coronavirus

A school in the UK has vowed to exclude students who make jokes about coronavirus.

Yes, really.

Pupils at the Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings, East Sussex, “could be excluded for “malicious coughing or sneezing” or making “inappropriate” jokes about the coronavirus pandemic,” reports the Independent.

In a letter sent out to parents, the school said that any student caught violating the rules will not be allowed to return “until a risk assessment and we can be assured that the student will adhere to all our expectations.”

An affiliated school, Ark Byron Primary Academy in Acton, west London, has also said that students who refuse to follow social distancing rules will “immediately be moved to a separate area.”

“Worth remembering that Milan Kundera’s satirical novel The Joke about a man whose life is destroyed after he makes an inappropriate gag on a postcard to his girlfriend was set in Soviet-controlled Czechoslovakia,” writes Toby Young.

Here's your new normal. Hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/jaaI3fYDIZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 13, 2020

Under new rules, students in Scotland above the age of 5 are mandated to wear a face mask in every area of the school apart from classrooms.

In England, face masks are mandatory in communal areas in schools situated where regional lockdowns are in place.

All this despite the fact that just six children under 18 have died in the UK with COVID-19 and all of them had a serious comorbidity.

Meanwhile, this is the “new normal” students are currently experiencing.

Nothing less than prison training.

This is normal. pic.twitter.com/O5r9rnnpAk — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 21, 2020

