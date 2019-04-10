Schumer: A Mother Can Choose Abortion ‘Before That Moment Before the Child Is Born’

When asked if a baby that survives an abortion but is left to die unattended on a hospital table constitutes infanticide, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said infanticide is illegal but a woman can choose abortion with her doctor “before that moment before the child is born.”

At the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, CNSNews.com asked Senator Schumer, “The Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act says that a baby who survives an abortion must receive immediate medical care and be admitted to a hospital. Do you believe that denying such care constitutes infanticide?”

Schumer said, “You know, this issue has been brought up over and over again. It’s bogus in terms of how our Republican friends are interpreting this.”

“Infanticide is against the law, and a woman has a right to decide what is her choice with her doctor before that moment before the child is born. So, this is all — again — fear-mongering and falsification of what is happening. Infanticide is already illegal.”

