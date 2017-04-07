Schumer And Pelosi Break From Colleagues, Back Trump’s Missile Strike On Syria

Senate and House minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have moved away from their Democratic colleagues by endorsing President Donald Trump’s missile strike on Syria.

“Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” Schumer said in a statement, ABC News reports.

“It is incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it. I salute the professionalism and skill of our Armed Forces who took action today,” Schumer added.

Pelosi had much of the same reaction, calling the Tomahawk missile strike ordered by Trump against the al-Shayrat military base in Syria a “proportional response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons.”

