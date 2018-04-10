Schumer: It's Time to Vote on Legislation Protecting Mueller

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Tuesday called on Senate GOP leaders to bring legislation to the floor that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired in the midst of heightened tension over his investigation of the president.

"Last night, @POTUS said the FBI raid was a disgrace, part of a witch hunt, an attack on our country and mentioned that many people have encouraged him to fire Mr. Mueller… I would remind the president that [Mueller] is a lifelong Republican," Sen. Schumer says pic.twitter.com/hYJwifR9Uk — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2018

Schumer called for new protections of Mueller hours after the FBI raided the Manhattan office of Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, enraging the president.

The Democratic leader warned that Mueller’s investigation must be allowed to proceed unimpeded to avoid a constitutional crisis.

He noted that there are several bipartisan bills to protect the special counsel.

Read more