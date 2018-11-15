Schumer: Nelson and I Believe ‘He’s Won a Majority of the Votes,’ I Think ‘He Has a Very Good Chance’ of Winning

During a press conference on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) “has a very good chance” of winning. Schumer added that both he and Nelson believe “he’s won a majority” in Florida.

Schumer said, “[I]f Bill Nelson wins, which I believe he has a very good chance of doing, we’ll be even.”

He later added, “Bill Nelson is strong as could be. He believes, I believe, he’s won a majority of the votes, and as long as they’re counted, he will continue being senator from Florida. The — President Trump and Governor Scott have just lied. They’ve said there’s fraud when their own Republican officials in Florida have said there’s no fraud. They’re trying to shut down the election. Because they’re afraid of the consequences if they don’t, in other words, a Nelson victory. That’s what Bill believes. That’s what I believe.”

