Schumer: No SCOTUS Appointment While There Is A Cloud Hanging Over Trump's Head

As Republicans hail Judge Neil Gorsuch as an “outstanding” Supreme Court nominee, Democrats are lining up against him for partisan reasons.

“My view is very simple,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told a news conference on Tuesday. “And that is, there is a cloud now hanging over the head of the president, and while that’s happening, to have a lifetime appointment made by this president seems unseemly, and there ought to be delay.”

(Earlier Tuesday, in remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer said it would be “unseemly” to move forward so fast with confirming Gorsuch while the “gray cloud” of an FBI investigation hangs over the presidency. Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called Schumer’s comments “ridiculous.”)

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee repeatedly asserted his judicial independence at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing.

