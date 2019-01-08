Schumer, Pelosi Demand ‘Equal Airtime’ To Trump After TV Networks Opt To Air Trump’s Address

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released a statement Monday night in response to the news that television networks plan to televise President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech Tuesday night.

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the president’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” their statement read in part.

The president has asked for $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border. But Democratic leaders have only offered a little more than $1 billion for “border security.”

There’s a possibility that Trump could use the opportunity to declare a state of emergency in order to build the wall.


Related Articles

Fence within stone wall, ‘moat’ surround Pelosi vineyard estate

Fence within stone wall, ‘moat’ surround Pelosi vineyard estate

U.S. News
Comments
California Democrats Reintroduce Gun Rationing Under Gov. Newsom

California Democrats Reintroduce Gun Rationing Under Gov. Newsom

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Doubles Down: Coverage By ‘Crazed Lunatic’ MSM ‘Has Never Been Worse’

U.S. News
comments

Young Turks Delete Multiple Videos After Claiming Black Shooter Was ‘White Supremacist’ Motivated by Trump

U.S. News
comments

Video: Trump Promises ‘Steel Barrier’; “Schumer, Pelosi and myself could solve this in 20 minutes”

U.S. News
comments

Comments