Schumer Tells Media How to Report on Spygate

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer released a “memo to the press,” claiming there is no evidence of a spy being inserted into the 2016 Trump campaign.

Memo to the press: When you quote the president saying “spygate,” it is only fair to immediately follow that by noting there is absolutely no evidence of a spy being inserted in his campaign. It seems to me, failure to do so is a disservice to your readers, viewers & the country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 28, 2018

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also directed the media away from using the word spy in an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation.

The establishment is rolling out their chosen talking heads in an attempt to control the narrative as their anti-Trump crusade is finally exposed.

Infowars exposed the spy Chuck Schumer doesn’t want you to know about in the video below.

