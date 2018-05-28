Schumer Tells Media How to Report on Spygate

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer released a “memo to the press,” claiming there is no evidence of a spy being inserted into the 2016 Trump campaign.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also directed the media away from using the word spy in an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation.

The establishment is rolling out their chosen talking heads in an attempt to control the narrative as their anti-Trump crusade is finally exposed.

Infowars exposed the spy Chuck Schumer doesn’t want you to know about in the video below.


Veterans Discuss Sessions And Dirty DOJ Over Memorial Day Weekend

Spygate Update: Clapper Says, 'I Have an Aversion to Use of The Word Spy'

