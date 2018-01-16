Schumer to Trump: You Can Begin to Prove You're Not Racist or Bigoted By Supporting Bipartisan Immigration Compromise

On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump can begin to prove he’s not racist or bigoted by supporting the bipartisan immigration compromise.

Schumer said Trump’s comments “over and over and over again can be described as nothing but racist and obnoxious. He says he’s not a racist. Well, … I have a challenge for Donald Trump. Okay, actions speak louder than words, if you want to begin, just begin that long road back to proving you’re not a racist, you’re not bigoted, support the bipartisan compromise that three Republicans and three Democrats have put on the floor —  everyone gave — and get the DREAMers safety here in America. That’s what he should do.”


