Science Journal: Opposing Transgender Rights Is ‘Worse’ than Curbing Science

Political discrimination against the nation’s tiny percentage of transgender people is a “worse” threat than political curbs on scientists’ freedoms, says a top-ranked science journal.

The science journal’s focus on protecting the social status of a small minority outside of science, instead of protecting scientists’ freedom from a supposed political threat, spotlights the increasing power of the transgender ideology in science and academia.

The editors of Nature posted their editorial in the journal’s October 30 issue to oppose a pending proposal by President Donald Trump’s administration that would use biology to gauge the sex of people involved in disputes over sex-discrimination laws.

The editorial declared:

The proposal — on which HHS officials have refused to comment — is a terrible idea that should be killed off. It has no foundation in science and would undo decades of progress on understanding sex — a classification based on internal and external bodily characteristics — and gender, a social construct related to biological differences but also rooted in culture, societal norms and individual behaviour. Worse, it would undermine efforts to reduce discrimination against transgender people and those who do not fall into the binary categories of male or female.

Since its gradual emergence from Christian Europe, science has dramatically raised people’s health, wealth, living standards, and freedoms. Transgenderism, however, has had a more modest role since its invention in the 1950s by political advocates.

