Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop "Global Warming"

While riding public transportation and recycling are the most common methods to reduce one’s “carbon footprint,” a new study is calling on people to save the environment by having fewer children and living entirely car-free.

“Recycling and using public transit are all fine and good if you want to reduce your carbon footprint, but to truly make a difference you should have fewer children,” wrote Sid Perkins in Science magazine.

“That’s the conclusion of a new study in which researchers looked at 39 peer-reviewed papers, government reports, and web-based programs that assess how an individual’s lifestyle choices might shrink their personal share of emissions.”

The study, conducted by Seth Wynes of Lund University in Sweden and Kimberly Nicholas of the University of British Columbia in Canada, recommends four dramatic life-style altering decisions to reduce global warming: “Become a vegetarian, forego air travel, ditch your car, and—most significantly—have fewer children.”

“Despite the effectiveness of these four measures, neither the textbooks in Canadian schools nor government reports or websites in the European Union, the United States, Canada, or Australia highlight these choices, possibly because most of them require such extreme changes in lifestyle,” Perkins lamented.

Wynes and Nicholas suggested younger generations are far more open to enacting such dramatic lifestyle changes under the guise of combating global warming.

“Serious behavioral change is possible; there is evidence that younger generations are willing to depart from current lifestyles in environmentally relevant ways,” they wrote. “Whether the goal is to slowly change societal norms or to encourage significant personal emissions reductions, adolescence is an ideal time for intervention.”

Acknowledging their recommendations may seem extreme to many, Wynes and Nicholas argued such concern should not be used as an excuse to not enact the recommendations.

“Some high-impact actions may be politically unpopular, but this does not justify a focus on moderate or low-impact actions at the expense of high-impact actions.”

The myth of anthropogenic global warming has been usurped by globalists who will justify massive global depopulation and one-world government, enacted through United Nations Agenda 2030, to save the Earth from the ravages of humanity.