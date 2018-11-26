Science Shocker: Adam And Eve For Real

In a major shock to evolutionary science, a sweeping survey of the genetic code shows the human race sprang from a single adult couple.

The research was led by the Rockefeller University and the University of Basel, Switzerland, and stunned all involved.

“This conclusion is very surprising,” said David Thaler, research associate from the University of Basel. “And I fought against it as hard as I could.”

While still holding to an old Earth with these modern humans dating back between 100,000 to 200,000 years, it’s a time far more recent than other claims in the evolutionary theory.

