Scientists are Implanting Tiny HUMAN Brains into Rats

TINY human brains injected into rats have sparked a major ethical debate among scientists worried it may give the rodents some type of human consciousness.

Esteemed science ethicists claim the experiments might reach a point where the test lab rats will be “entitled to some kind of respect”.

Advances in science have allowed experts to connect tiny human brains with that of a rat.

To do this, they created clumps of cells that behave similarly to human brains called organoids.

Several labs have inserted those organoids into rat brains, connected them to blood vessels and successfully grown physical links.

