Scientists Call Out New York Times for Incorrect Claim about Climate Report
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Scientists appear to have debunked The New York Times’ claim it was leaked a secret, gloomy climate change report which it published amid fears President Trump would suppress it.

On Monday, The New York Times published a story saying there are concerns that the Trump administration could suppress what’s known as the National Climate Assessment, a project of the U.S. Global Change Research Program.

The story, titled “Scientists fear Trump will dismiss blunt climate report,” said the draft report “has not yet been made public” but “a copy of it was obtained by The New York Times.”

The paper also said “those who challenge scientific data on human-caused climate change” are worried the report will be publicly released.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Video: Gangster Threatens to Kill Trump For Taking Away His Mama's Food Stamps

Video: Gangster Threatens to Kill Trump For Taking Away His Mama’s Food Stamps

U.S. News
Comments
Jason Chaffetz: ‘Deep State’ Trying To Undermine Trump [VIDEO]

Jason Chaffetz: ‘Deep State’ Trying To Undermine Trump [VIDEO]

U.S. News
Comments

The Truth About the Google ‘Diversity’ Memo

U.S. News
Comments

Bombshell Exclusive: Intelligence Agency Caught McMaster Briefing Soros on White House Takeover

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Man Pretends To Be Black To Get Into Med School, Says Affirmative Action Is Racist

U.S. News
Comments

Comments