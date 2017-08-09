Scientists Call Out NY Times For Incorrect Claim About Climate Report

Image Credits: Wiki.

Scientists appear to have debunked the New York Times’ claim it was leaked a secret, gloomy climate change report which it published amid fears President Trump would suppress it.

On Monday, The New York Times published a story saying there are concerns that the Trump administration could suppress what’s known as the National Climate Assessment, a project of the U.S. Global Change Research Program.

The story, titled “Scientists fear Trump will dismiss blunt climate report,” said the draft report “has not yet been made public” but “a copy of it was obtained by The New York Times.”

