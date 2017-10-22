Scientists Can Now Control How You Think

In brief

What if you could improve your mental aptitude and performance by directly stimulating specific parts of the brain? That’s what a team of researchers from Boston University wanted to find out, and they developed an experimental procedure that can change how you think.

Hitting the right lobes

A team of researchers from Boston University (BU) has explored the possibility of enhancing a person’s ability to learn and control their behavior — in short, to change how people think — by stimulating the brain. BU researcher Robert Reinhart used a new form of brain stimulation, called high-definition transcranial alternating current stimulation (HD-tACS), to “turbo charge” two brain regions that influence how we learn.

