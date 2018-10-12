Scientists Concerned Over Spike in C-Sections

Image Credits: Tatiana Vdb/Flickr.

The number of C-section births around the world has nearly doubled since 2000, and only a fraction of those surgical procedures are medically necessary, according to a series of three papers published today by an international coalition of researchers from the World Health Organization, Yale University, King’s College London and elsewhere.

Cesarean delivery, a surgical procedure in which a baby is born via incisions in the uterus and abdomen, now accounts for 21 percent of all births around the world, according to the new findings, compared to just 12 percent 18 years ago.

The researchers behind the studies, published in the Lancet, say that only 10 to 15 percent of all births actually require the invasive surgery, and that 60 percent of countries are now performing C-sections unnecessarily.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Vaping Viagra: FDA Cracks Down on Chinese Company Over Erectile Dysfunction E-Cigs

Vaping Viagra: FDA Cracks Down on Chinese Company Over Erectile Dysfunction E-Cigs

Health
Comments
AMAZING: Paralyzed Woman Walks Again Thanks To Groundbreaking Spinal Cord Treatment

AMAZING: Paralyzed Woman Walks Again Thanks To Groundbreaking Spinal Cord Treatment

Health
Comments

Stop Hating on High-Deductible Health Plans

Health
Comments

Aerobic Exercise Boosts Mental Performance – Study

Health
Comments

Treatment Could Stop Premature Birth

Health
Comments

Comments