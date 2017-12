The AI system, called Deception Analysis and Reasoning Engine (DARE), has been developed by researchers from the University of Maryland and Dartmouth College.

From a raise of an eyebrow to a tilt of the head, we use several micro-movements when we’re lying without even knowing it.

Now, scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect these micro-expressions and detect if you’re lying – and it’s already ‘significantly better’ than humans.

