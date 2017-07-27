Scientists Create First Genetically Engineered Human Embryos In US

Image Credits: typography images/Pixabay.

A team of U.S. researchers for the first time ever edited human embryo DNA, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tech Review revealed Wednesday.

Oregon Health and Science University scientists changed the DNA of single-celled human embryos using a gene-editing technique called CRISPR, according to anonymous people familiar with the procedures.

“It is proof of principle that it can work,” an anonymous scientist familiar with the project told MIT.

“They significantly reduced mosaicism [a state where an embryo has two different types of cells with different genetic sequences],” the source said. “I don’t think it’s the start of clinical trials yet, but it does take it further than anyone has before.”

Read more


