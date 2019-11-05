Scientists Demand Westerners Have Fewer Children To Stop Climate Change

Over 11,000 scientists have signed an emergency declaration urging westerners to have fewer children in order to stop climate change.

Erm, one problem with that – westerners aren’t having children.

Even if you believe in man-made climate change, the biggest surge in population growth is occurring in Africa and the Middle East, and amongst migrants from those countries who now live in the west.

The scientists write that the global population “must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”

Given that this report was published in a western science journal and amplified by western media outlets, we can only assume it is aimed at westerners.

Which is a little odd, given that in Europe women are having on average just 1.6 children and in North America 1.9 children, both below the replacement rate.

Meanwhile, in Africa women are having on average 4.5 children and in the Middle East 2.8 children. Many of these families are also producing similar numbers of offspring after they move to western countries.

It's a racist policy of eugenics. pic.twitter.com/8h71sZenLd — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) November 5, 2019

Are scientists going to tell black and brown people that there should be a lot less of them on the planet?

Sounds pretty racist to me.

In addition, the entire overpopulation argument is alarmist hysteria. It was first introduced by environmentalist Paul Ehrlich in his 1968 book The Population Bomb, which ludicrously claimed “hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death” by the 1980’s because of overpopulation.

Didn’t happen, but climate alarmists are recycling the same debunked garbage in order to impose population control.

Live alone in a pod.

Eat bugs.

Never have children.

Die alone.

While the people telling us are either financially dependent on enviro-hysteria or travel the world in private jet luxury & vacation on 400 foot yachts.

No, fuck off.

As Piers Corbyn said, “Climate policy is there to control you, not climate.”

