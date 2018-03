In a world first, astronomers have found a galaxy that lacks the enigmatic substance known as dark matter – long considered one of the universe’s fundamental building blocks.

Its discovery challenges well-established ideas about how galaxies form, and the nature of dark matter itself.

Located 65 million light years away, the snappily named NGC 1052-DF2 galaxy – or DF2 for short – is a “complete mystery” according to the scientists who found it.

