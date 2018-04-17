Scientists, Entrepreneurs Lobby for NASA Lunar Program

Image Credits: Bob Familiar/Flickr.

As congressional appropriators prepare to review NASA’s latest budget request, a group from academia and industry are seeking support for a lunar exploration initiative included in the proposal.

In an April 10 letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate appropriations subcommittees, 72 people from the research and business communities asked Congress for full funding of the Lunar Discovery and Exploration program in NASA’s fiscal year 2019 budget proposal.

That program, located within NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, seeks $218 million to support future exploration of the moon.

