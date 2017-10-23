Scientists Find Blood Molecule That Attracts Wolves, Repels Humans

Image Credits: Phillip Jeffrey/Flickr.

Paris (AFP) – The faintest whiff of a molecule from mammal blood known as E2D sends some animals into a predatory frenzy but frightens others — including people — into retreat, scientists have discovered.

Never before has the same molecule been known to provoke diametrically opposite behaviours in creatures ranging from horse flies to humans, hinting at deep evolutionary roots, they reported in the journal Scientific Reports.

Animals, and especially mammals, use their sense of smell to find food, hook up with partners, and detect danger.

Many of these chemical triggers are specific to one species, or work in combination with other odours.

