Scientists Have Discovered A New Link Between Sugar and Tumor Growth

Image Credits: Gunilla G/Flickr.

There’s more bad news for sugar lovers.

After nine years of research, molecular biologists in Belgium have discovered that sugars stimulate tumor growth.

Their results, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, help explain a puzzle oncologists have encountered for decades — and may offer some new, diet-based cancer-fighting solutions.

Most non-cancerous cells in the body get their energy by aerobic respiration, a process that involves breaking down digested food into usable, energy-rich molecules through a series of chemical processes that requires oxygen, then releasing carbon dioxide as a byproduct. But not cancer cells. Even when ample oxygen is available to break down glucose and use it as fuel, cancer cells would rather get energy from fermenting sugar, which has a lower energy yield than the normal chemical reactions cells use.

Read more


Related Articles

EMERGENCY: California Hepatitis Declared A State Of Emergency

EMERGENCY: California Hepatitis Declared A State Of Emergency

Health
Comments
New Antiobiotic-Resistant Bacteria Treatment Could Save Lives

New Antiobiotic-Resistant Bacteria Treatment Could Save Lives

Health
Comments

Magic Mushrooms May ‘reset’ the Brains of Depressed Patients

Health
Comments

Mumps Vaccine Causes Mumps Outbreak In Colleges

Health
Comments

President Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Allow Sale of Health Insurance Across State Lines

Health
Comments

Comments