Scientists Have Discovered A New Link Between Sugar and Tumor Growth

There’s more bad news for sugar lovers.

After nine years of research, molecular biologists in Belgium have discovered that sugars stimulate tumor growth.

Their results, published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, help explain a puzzle oncologists have encountered for decades — and may offer some new, diet-based cancer-fighting solutions.

Most non-cancerous cells in the body get their energy by aerobic respiration, a process that involves breaking down digested food into usable, energy-rich molecules through a series of chemical processes that requires oxygen, then releasing carbon dioxide as a byproduct. But not cancer cells. Even when ample oxygen is available to break down glucose and use it as fuel, cancer cells would rather get energy from fermenting sugar, which has a lower energy yield than the normal chemical reactions cells use.

Read more