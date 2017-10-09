Scientists Just Found Half of the Missing Matter in Our Universe

While teams of researchers continue the hunt for clues into the nature of elusive dark matter and dark energy, which comprise most of the known universe, other teams are trying to unravel the mysteries of so-called ordinary matter, which contains the protons, neutrons, and electrons with which we’re familiar.

While we can and have observed ordinary matter under a variety of circumstances, we have yet to actually see about half of what we know must be residing in the vast gaps between galaxies, stars, and other objects in space. This missing matter even accounts for much of our own Milky Way.

However, two teams of astronomers have now released studies outlining how they may have found this previously unobserved matter. One study was undertaken by researchers at the Institute of Space Astrophysics (IAS) in Orsay, France, while the other team worked from the University of Edinburgh on their study.

Read more