Scientists: Nuke Attack on Washington DC Would Kill 280,000 Within 48 Hours

Amidst heightening tensions between the United States and Russia, researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University have developed a computer model that predicts at least 280,000 people would die within 48 hours if a nuclear bomb went off in Washington DC.

The scientists developed the program to predict the behavior of every individual in the city to help the government plan its emergency response.

They discovered that a nuke exploding at ground level in DC would destroy a city block and then shatter buildings for a mile in every direction.

In the first scenario, people who did nothing and refused to evacuate would be immediately exposed to radiation, leaving 279,020 dead in 48 hours.

Given the utter and total dependence of people living in cities, one can imagine that this would be the most likely outcome.

The study found that the best course of action was to take shelter immediately after the explosion before attempting to flee and seek health care.

However, the simulation also found that many people would expose themselves to deadly radiation by trying to physically locate loved ones and family members. The researchers emphasized that it would be vital for the government to maintain cellphone service to prevent this from happening.

While the world is (hopefully) a long way off nuclear armageddon, tensions between the United States and Russia over Syria are growing.

Professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University Stephen Cohen told Tucker Carlson last night, “I am more worried than I have ever been in my life,” about a nuclear confrontation with Russia.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.