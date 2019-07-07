Scientists Predict Another CA Earthquake in Coming Weeks

Scientists are estimating that California has an 11 percent chance of experiencing another earthquake in the coming weeks.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology, said it would be “extremely unusual if we didn’t have another 5” in the near future, referring to the recent quakes that were magnitude 5.

“A magnitude 7 usually has aftershocks that last for years,” she told reporters. “In California, we expect to have a magnitude 7 once every 10 to 20 years, and the last one was 20 years ago. Think of this as a return to what California is supposed to be doing.”

Residents in Ridgecrest, California are now in the process of recovering from the recent earthquakes and their aftershocks.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said, “There are significant reports of structure fires, mostly as a result of gas leaks or gas line breaks throughout the city.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tweet Friday reminding residents to be prepared for emergencies in the event of another earthquake.

