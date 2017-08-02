Scientists revive cryogenically frozen life

Image Credits: US Department of Agriculture/Flickr.

Experts in the US have shown that they can preserve brains and bodies in a state of suspended animation where they freeze an individual to sub-zero temperatures and revive them at a time of choosing in the future.

Researchers have so far only achieved this in zebra fish embryos but it is a major breakthrough as 60 years worth of similar testing had proven unsuccessful.

The problem was when something is frozen, it expands and destroys cells, so experts had added an anti-freeze solution.

However, even with anti-freeze, there were significant issues during the defrosting phase.

