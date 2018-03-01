Scientists Say They Have Successfully Reversed Alzheimer’s Disease In Mice

Image Credits: Meditations/Pixabay.

Researchers in Ohio have made a major breakthrough in the fight to cure Alzheimer’s disease. A team at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute have completely reversed the disease in experiments on mice.

Scientists say that gradually reducing an enzyme called BACE1 reversed the formation of harmful plaque in the brain, improving each mouse’s mental function. Amyloid plaques in the brain disrupt the function of neural synapses and is one of the main symptoms of Alzheimer’s patients.

“To our knowledge, this is the first observation of such a dramatic reversal of amyloid deposition in any study of Alzheimer’s disease mouse models,” researcher Riqiang Yan said in a press release. Yan and his team found that BACE1 was responsible for the production of the debilitating plaques however, it also aided several critical functions of the brain.

