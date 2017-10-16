Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold

Image Credits: Carnegie Institution for Science.

It was a faint signal, but it told of one of the most violent acts in the universe, and it would soon reveal secrets of the cosmos, including how gold was created.

Astronomers around the world reacted to the signal quickly, focusing telescopes located on every continent and even in orbit to a distant spot in the sky.

What they witnessed in mid-August and revealed Monday was the long-ago collision of two neutron stars — a phenomenon California Institute of Technology’s David H. Reitze called “the most spectacular fireworks in the universe.”

Read more


Related Articles

Gravitational Waves Detected from Neutron-Star Crashes: The Discovery Explained

Gravitational Waves Detected from Neutron-Star Crashes: The Discovery Explained

Science & Tech
Comments
AI Implants Will Allow Us to Control Homes, Thoughts Within 20 Years, Government Report Claims

AI Implants Will Allow Us to Control Homes, Thoughts Within 20 Years, Government Report Claims

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Is Looking for Employees With National Security Clearances

Science & Tech
Comments

Tiangong 1: Out of control Chinese space station about to fall to Earth, expert says

Science & Tech
Comments

Asteroid that just buzzed Earth may not miss on future visit

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments