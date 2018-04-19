Scores Assassinated in ‘Most Violent’ Election Season in Mexico’s History

Mexico City (CNSNews.com) – Scores of politicians and candidates have been assassinated leading up to Mexico’s July 1 federal and local elections in what one expert is calling the bloodiest election season ever seen in Mexico.

“This is the most violent election in Mexico’s history,” Rubén Salazar Vázquez, director of the risk consultancy Etellekt in Mexico City, told CNSNews.com.

There have been at least 211 acts of aggression towards politicians and candidates running for office since Sept. 8, 2017, resulting in 82 assassinations.

Ninety percent have occurred against candidates running at the state or municipal level, Vazquez said.

“This is a figure we have never seen.”

