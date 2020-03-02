Scotland: Teen in Serious Condition After Gang of ‘Asian Boys’ Stamp Head in Street

A Scottish teenager is in “serious” condition after a gang of “Asian boys” dragged him into the middle of the road and stamped on his head in the centre of Glasgow.

The 16-year-old was was “assaulted by a group of youths who dragged him to the ground and stamped on his head leaving him with serious injuries”, according to a Police Scotland appeal for information.

Police say the attack took place “around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, 28 February, 2020 on Argyle Street at its junction with Jamaica Street near to McDonald’s and KFC”, and that the perpetrators were described as “Asian boys aged 15-18 years old, all… of a slim build”.

So far, no-one has been arrested, while the victim “remains in a stable condition” at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

