Scott Adams: 'How Long Before We See Trump Derangement Syndrome Used as a Legal Defense?'

Your honor, we acknowledge that our client, Jussie Smollett, faked his supposed hate crime but he just couldn’t help it because he suffered from extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome.

We respectively request that the civil suit against Nathan Phillips for lying about the Covington Catholic High School students be dropped due to the fact that he was acting under the influence of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams brought up an interesting thesis in a Tweet on Friday about whether Trump Derangement Syndrome could be used as a legal defense in the future for people who acted criminally or immorally.

How long before we see Trump Derangement Syndrome used as a legal defense? "Your honor, my client was brainwashed by the media into believing the fate of the Republic was at stake." Science would back that defense. It's a real thing. https://t.co/CUxxcppkob — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 15, 2019

That reference to the “fate of the Republic” could obviously refer to former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe who stated (but later denied) that he discussed with DOJ officials the possibility of removing President Donald Trump from office via the 25th Amendment despite the fact you can’t use that amendment to remove a president just because you don’t like him.

Adams went into more detail about using Trump Derangement Syndrome as a legal defense in this video. He also specifically discussed TDS sufferer McCabe.

Read more

Stewart Rhodes and Matt Bracken join Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the followers of Marxist ideologies are far more self-righteous than most other religions, and they expose the end goal of socialism: the destruction of our current capitalist, trade based, and interconnected world.