Scott Adams: Kanye West ‘Ripped a Hole In Reality’ With Candace Owens Tweet

Image Credits: Wiki.

Cartoonist Scott Adams — one of the first social commentators to predict President Trump’s electoral victory — now says Kanye West has “ripped a hole in reality.”

The man behind the albums like “Late Registration” and “Yeezus” shook social media circles over the weekend by endorsing popular conservative YouTube star Candace Owens.

While many websites and pundits were asking whether the artist has been “red pilled” (the term from “The Matrix” now synonymous with a life-altering epiphany), Mr. Adams says the repercussions are far more profound.

