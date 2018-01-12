Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip series, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his expert take on the persuasion tactics behind the mainstream media’s latest Trump attack.

Alex Jones points out that the Oxford English Dictionary’s online source describes countries fitting the description of Haiti as shitholes, even though the President never called it that.

Alex Jones presents a video clip from CNN where Don Lemon interviews Phil Mudd, the deep state swamp creature, who says he’s proud of himself for being a shithole and anti-Trump.


