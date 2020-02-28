Scott Presler Explains How Trump Is Making America Great Again

Action 7 runs into pro-Trump activist Scott Presler at CPAC 2020 where they talk about what life has been like since President Trump has taken office.

Action 7’s Savanah Hernandez also caught up with the #WalkAway movement’s Brandon Straka during CPAC 2020 and the Democrat turned Trump supporter had a message for patriots across America.

This vibrant candidate, Charlotte Bergmann, is looking to unseat Steve Cohen in Memphis Tennessee. Find out how she plans to do it and the changes she’s hoping to bring to her city.

