Scott Pruitt Resigns as EPA Administrator, Trump Says

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Scott Pruitt’s polarizing tenure as head of the Environmental Protection Agency has come to an end.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he has accepted Pruitt’s resignation.

The departure follows months of scrutiny that gathered momentum following reports that Pruitt had rented a Capitol Hill condominium linked to an energy lobbyist on favorable terms. The revelation exacerbated concerns about the high cost of Pruitt’s travel and security detail and triggered a flood of allegations that Pruitt fostered a culture of workplace retaliation, wasteful spending and self-dealing at EPA.

