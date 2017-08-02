Scottish National Gallery Stands By Video Calling Whites 'Inbred Spawn Soon To Die Out'

The Scottish National Gallery said Tuesday they stand by their hate-filled music video from “Young Fathers” calling white people “inbred spawn soon to die out.”

The video went viral Monday after a report from your’s truly was picked up by Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars.

The video features a rapper staring at portraits of former Scottish Kings like James III and distinguished architects like Sir William Bruce and calling them “dead, random white dudes” and proclaiming “they are a gravestone that a dog pisses against.”

The Scottish National Gallery pulled the video without explanation earlier this morning. This afternoon, they came out and said it was temporarily pulled at the band’s request and will be reinstated “imminently.”

A joint statement from @NPGLondon & ourselves on Young Fathers' video. pic.twitter.com/Lu6umSM4U9 — National Galleries (@NatGalleriesSco) August 1, 2017

They also revealed the National Portrait Gallery in London, which is headed by director Nicholas Cullinan (pictured below), commissioned the film.

I and others posted some responses to their statement on Twitter:

So saying whites are "inbred spawn soon to die out" and great Scots deserve to have their graves pissed on is A-OK? https://t.co/1HgX7U2obA — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) August 1, 2017

Do you think it would be appropriate for a white rapper to go to Africa and call them "inbred spawn" & say dogs should piss on their graves? — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) August 1, 2017

No one was confused about the nature of their performance, the issue was the virulent racial hatred expressed towards white people. — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) August 1, 2017

would you fund /publish work of "art" using the same disparaging language directed at Jews, Arabs, Blacks or Asians? why do you hate Whites? — Applied Poetics (@Applied_Poetics) August 1, 2017