Scottish National Gallery Stands By Video Calling Whites 'Inbred Spawn Soon To Die Out'
The Scottish National Gallery said Tuesday they stand by their hate-filled music video from “Young Fathers” calling white people “inbred spawn soon to die out.” 

The video went viral Monday after a report from your’s truly was picked up by Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars.

The video features a rapper staring at portraits of former Scottish Kings like James III and distinguished architects like Sir William Bruce and calling them “dead, random white dudes” and proclaiming “they are a gravestone that a dog pisses against.”

The Scottish National Gallery pulled the video without explanation earlier this morning. This afternoon, they came out and said it was temporarily pulled at the band’s request and will be reinstated “imminently.”

They also revealed the National Portrait Gallery in London, which is headed by director Nicholas Cullinan (pictured below), commissioned the film.

I and others posted some responses to their statement on Twitter:

