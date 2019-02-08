SCOTUS Blocks Law Restricting Abortion

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday stopped a Louisiana law imposing strict regulations on abortion clinics from going into effect in its first major test on abortion since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy last summer.

The court on a 5-4 vote granted an emergency application by Shreveport-based abortion provider Hope Medical Group for Women to block the Republican-backed law from going into effect while litigation continues.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The four liberal justices were joined by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority, suggesting that Roberts, as Kennedy used to be, is now the key vote on the issue.

Read more


Elizabeth Johnson of ActivistMommy.com joins Alex Jones to announce a National Day of Mourning in honor of all unheard victims of abortion as well as the many post-birth abortion victims to come after New York lawmakers signed legislation that would allow doctors to kill healthy babies after the timely exit from their mother’s womb.


Related Articles

AOC's Green New Deal Looks Like GOP-Written Parody

AOC’s Green New Deal Looks Like GOP-Written Parody

Government
Comments
Viewer Discretion Advised: Leaked Post-Birth Abortion Footage

Viewer Discretion Advised: Leaked Post-Birth Abortion Footage

Government
Comments

Green New Deal? World’s Largest Polluter Is Government

Government
comments

SHOCK VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez And Kamala Harris Protest Trump’s Fight Against Sex Trafficking

Government
comments

Democrats Reveal Their Criminal Ties During Trump’s SOTU

Government
comments

Comments