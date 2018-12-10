Screens Changing Brain Structures

Image Credits: bane bane, Flickr.

Smartphones, tablets and video games are physically changing the brains of adolescents, early results from an ongoing $300 million study funded by the National Institute of Health have shown, according to a report by “60 Minutes.”

Scientists will follow more than 11,000 nine- to 10-year-olds for a decade to see how childhood experiences impact the brain and affect emotional development and mental health. The first bits of data suggest that the onslaught of tech screens has been transformative for young people — and maybe not for the better.

In brain scans of 4,500 children, daily screen usage of more than seven hours showed premature thinning of the brain cortex, the outermost layer that processes information from the physical world.

Read more


Related Articles

China Launches Rover for First Far Side of Moon Landing

China Launches Rover for First Far Side of Moon Landing

Science & Tech
Comments
How Dark Energy's Main Competitor Failed

How Dark Energy’s Main Competitor Failed

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Sends Life-Changing Experiments to International Space Station

Science & Tech
comments

Learn About The Secret Project To Terraform Earth

Science & Tech
comments

5G Towers Are Killing Trees Next To It

Science & Tech
comments

Comments