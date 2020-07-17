SD Gov. Noem Says No New Outbreak After She "Gave People Their Freedom"

Speaking with host Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends on Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem explained that coronavirus cases in her state are continuing to drop even after hosting Donald Trump’s 4th of July speech at Mount Rushmore.

Describing how she dealt with the virus, Noem said, “I think what we did here in South Dakota is really remarkable because we gave people their freedom.”

South Dakota was the only state in the nation that didn’t force businesses to close down and was one of only seven states that didn’t issue a “stay-at-home” order.

“We let the businesses stay open, we let people go to work, we told them to be smart, and we also asked them to be personally responsible,” she noted. “And, we’re seeing benefits of that each and every day in South Dakota.”

The decision to let South Dakotans continue to work and choose whether or not to wear masks is nearly the complete opposite of actions taken by most states around the country.

“According to the national experts, did everything wrong,” Noem declared. “We did what the people on the ground saw. We aggressively addressed those situations and came out better for it.”

The governor credited her constituents for the state’s success dealing with the virus, saying, “So, I really think the people of South Dakota stepped up. They did the right thing and they trusted me. I trusted them and they made the right decision.”

Also proving the establishment wrong is the fact that no surge in cases took place following President Trump’s 4th of July speech at Mount Rushmore.

Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy asked Noem if there were any breakouts after the event and the governor answered, “No, actually we’re doing really good. We would have started to see that a few days ago, and we continue to decline.”

Doocy asked Noem what advice she would give to other governor’s trying to navigate through the pandemic, and she responded, “Trust your people. Don’t lay down mandates that are going to hinder the ability that they need to really get through this difficult time. Trust them, give them the facts, let them make decisions that are right for their families.”

Why is the only state that didn’t shut down businesses not experiencing a surge in cases and deaths as seen in states like California and Texas who have enacted extreme measures?

