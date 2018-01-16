Seal Accused of Sex Assault After Slamming Oprah for Weinstein Ties

Pop star Seal is being investigated over sex assault claims mere days after highlighting Oprah Winfrey’s connections to Hollywood mega-pervert Harvey Weinstein.

American actress Tracey Birdsall reported the “Kiss from a Rose” singer to the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. Saturday, alleging the former neighbor forced himself on her during a visit to his home to retreive a borrowed salad spinner.

Birdsall says she asked Seal, “What are you doing?!” and that he responded, “I’m kissing you!” before proceeding to grope her breasts.

According to TMZ, Seal next asked Birdsall to sit on a couch with him, which she did, and commented on her attire, a tank top and shorts, before again groping her. The actress says she left the singer’s home and has not contacted him since.

Birdsall claims she was compelled to come forward after seeing Seal’s post on social media commenting on Oprah Winfrey deep ties to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

On Thursday Seal blasted Oprah with a meme posted to Instagram suggesting the daytime talk show host is part of the sex abuse problem in Hollywood.

A Seal rep denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying, “Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

