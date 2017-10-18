Sean Hannity Discusses Uranium One Scandal With Sara Carter and John Solomon

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals the stunningly explosive scandal he has been hinting toward for weeks and weeks. Joined once again by fellow explosive story seller Sara Carter, Hannity outlines the most incredible, scandalous, explosive, controversy, in history.

The thing is… It really is a scandal; and it really is a big deal; but when pitched by the same team that claim every scandal is the biggest deal in the history of big deals, well, the ‘chicken little factor’ comes into play. Thus we accept the historic modus operandi behind controlled opposition leaks, stories and narratives from inside the swamp.

When everything is sold as a big deal, then nothing is a big deal. As such the UniParty swamp shrugs with a subtle sneer and says:… yeah, so? …And your point?

But, wait…, wait,… So then Hannity said Bubba was getting paid – and Holder, Rosenstein, McCabe and Mueller were in charge of the investigation…