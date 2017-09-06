Sean Spicer joins paid speaking gig after leaving WH

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, the company announced Tuesday, and is joining the paid speaking circuit after leaving the White House last week.

Spicer served as White House press secretary for six months and resigned in July in protest of Anthony Scaramucci’s hiring as White House communications director.

Scaramucci was ultimately removed from the job 11 days later, but Spicer moved forward with his plans to depart the White House.

His last official day was Thursday.

In its listing, Worldwide Speakers Group bills Spicer as a well-known Republican communicator and strategist.

