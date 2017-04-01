Sean Spicer: More and More Reports Show Obama Administration Spied on Trump

More and more reports are coming out that show the Obama administration had surveilled the Trump campaign, the White House said Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer highlighted two during the White House press briefing.

One was an interview on March 2, in which former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas described to MSNBC how she urged former colleagues in government to save and spread as much information on Russia as they could before Trump came into office.

Farkas said, according to an exact transcript of the interview:

I was urging my former colleagues and — and frankly speaking, people on the Hill — it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, ‘Get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can, before President Obama leaves the administration,’ because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people who left, so it would be hidden away, in the bureaucracy, that the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about their — the staff, the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians, that they would try to compromise those sources and methods, meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence, so I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking. People are worried.

Spicer said that interview “raised serious concerns on whether or not there was an organized and widespread effort by the Obama administration to use and leak highly sensitive intelligence information for political purposes.”

Separately, Spicer pointed to an NBC News report on Friday that appeared to corroborate Farkas’s comments.

It said Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to a probe into Russian interference in the elections once Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Read more