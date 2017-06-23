Sears Closing Another 20 Stores Amid Ongoing Sales Slide

Image Credits: Nicholas Eckhart / Flickr.

You can add another 20 Sears and Kmart stores to retail’s graveyard.

Sears Holdings is closing another 20 locations on top of recently announced shutterings, bringing to total store closures to 260 this year for the struggling retailer which is trying unsuccessfully to stanch years of sales declines. The latest closures include 18 Sears stores and two Kmart locations, according to a regulatory filing on Friday by real estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties, which was spun off by Sears in 2015.

These stores will start liquidation sales by June 30 and be closed by mid-September, Sears said in a statement.

Read more


Related Articles

McDonalds Is Replacing 2,500 Human Cashiers With Digital Kiosks: Here Is Its Math

McDonalds Is Replacing 2,500 Human Cashiers With Digital Kiosks: Here Is Its Math

Economy
Comments
Peter Schiff: Obama's Economic Bubble Will Burst And Be Blamed On Trump

Peter Schiff: Obama’s Economic Bubble Will Burst And Be Blamed On Trump

Economy
Comments

Americans Are Back in Love With SUVs and Pickups

Economy
Comments

Majority of Lawmakers Sponsoring $15 Minimum Wage Legislation Do Not Pay Their Interns

Economy
Comments

Regulators Probing Legendary Hedge Fund’s Secret Trading Code

Economy
Comments

Comments