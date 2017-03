Seasonal worker and father of six Silas Aru called it “slavery.”

Federal Circuit Court Justice Michael Jarratt​ struggled to imagine a “more egregious” case of worker exploitation.

For six months, Aru, 53, picked fruit at farms dotted across Queensland as part of a federal government low-skilled Seasonal Worker Program. He was paid less than $150 in total.

Some days, he ate no food, save for some of the tomatoes he picked.

